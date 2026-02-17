Eboxta Introduces Affordable Digital Textbooks For U.S. College Students

New York, NY - February 17, 2026 - Eboxta, a growing digital education platform, today announced the launch of its online marketplace offering affordable academic ebooks for college and university students across the United States.

Through its website, , students can access thousands of digital textbooks, study guides, and professional resources designed to support academic success while reducing educational expenses.

Supporting Smarter Learning in Higher Education. With rising textbook costs affecting millions of students, Eboxta provides a practical alternative by delivering:



Instant access to digital textbooks

Mobile and tablet compatibility

Secure checkout system Budget-friendly pricing

Students can explore a wide range of digital textbooks at:ebooks

Trusted Content and Copyright Compliance: Eboxta partners with reputable publishers and content providers to ensure high-quality materials and strict copyright compliance.

“Our goal is to help students succeed academically by giving them affordable access to reliable learning resources,” said a company spokesperson.

The platform also features limited-time student discounts available at:promotions

About Eboxta

Eboxta is a U.S.-focused digital marketplace specializing in academic ebooks and professional learning materials. The company is committed to improving educational accessibility through innovative digital solutions.

Website:

Email:...