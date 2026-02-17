Circular Library To Host Exclusive Pave The Road Documentary Watch Party With Filmmaker Kelly Mason

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 17, 2026 1:12 am - Join an immersive screening of the award-winning film "Pave the Road", followed by a live Q&A with environmental activist Kelly Mason to explore systemic solutions to plastic pollution.

HOUSTON, TX - Circular Library, a premier destination for sustainable community engagement, is proud to announce a special Documentary Watch Party featuring the award-winning film, Pave the Road. This free community event will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The evening is designed to offer a "meaningful movie night" experience, blending cinematic storytelling with deep-dive environmental advocacy.

The featured documentary, Pave the Road, follows the audacious and inspiring mission of one mother to end plastic pollution and protect the health of future generations. Set against the breathtaking, lush backdrops of Costa Rica, the film documents the real-life journey of filmmaker and activist Kelly Mason. The narrative reveals how Mason confronted entrenched systems-including big oil and government corruption-to champion a groundbreaking eco-solution: mandating the integration of plastic waste into road construction.

An Immersive and Educational Experience

Circular Library invites attendees to ditch the traditional theater seating for a more relaxed, communal atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and pillows to settle in for the 50-minute screening. This "low-impact" setup reflects the brand's commitment to comfort and grassroots connection, providing a space where viewers can truly absorb the emotional weight and hopeful message of the film.

Pave the Road is more than a technical look at waste management; it is a raw, personal exploration of truth-telling and resilience. By showcasing how activism and innovation can transform a global crisis into a local solution, the film serves as a catalyst for viewers to reconsider their own impact on the planet.

Live Q&A with Kelly Mason

The highlight of the evening will be an exclusive, live Q&A session immediately following the screening. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage directly with Kelly Mason to discuss the challenges of environmental filmmaking and the complexities of igniting systemic change. Mason's work has been lauded for its ability to turn a daunting environmental problem into a tangible, actionable movement.

Event Participation and Details

This event is free to the public and currently holds an OPEN status, though early arrival is suggested to secure a spot. Circular Library continues to serve as a hub for those looking to align their social lives with their ecological values.

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location/RSVP:

What to Bring: Yoga mat, pillow, and an open mind.

To learn more about the filmmaker's broader work, visit, or explore the official documentary website at

About Circular Library

Circular Library is dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability through education, curated events, and community resources. By hosting thought-provoking screenings and social exchanges, Circular Library empowers individuals to lead more conscious, connected lives.