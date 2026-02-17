Steinberg Law Firm Attorneys Honored With Elite Lawyer 2026 Recognition

North Charleston, South Carolina – Eight attorneys at Steinberg Law Firm have been recognized for excellence in the legal profession by Elite Lawyer for 2026, a respected legal directory that honors attorneys based on professional achievement, reputation, and peer recognition. The acknowledgment reflects the standards the firm has consistently upheld while serving injury victims and their families throughout South Carolina.

The firm is also honored that attorney David Pearlman was featured on the Elite Lawyer website homepage, highlighting his career and the values shared across Steinberg Law Firm.

The following Steinberg Law Firm attorneys received the 2026 Elite Lawyer distinction:

. Ben Akery

. Kelly Alfreds

. Steven Goldberg

. Adam Greene

. Michael Jordan

. Catherine Meehan

. David Pearlman

. Thomas White

This recognition builds on a strong history of acknowledgment from Elite Lawyer. Attorneys at Steinberg Law Firm have been consistently recognized, reflecting sustained professional excellence across the firm.

Founded in 1927, the firm has helped injured people throughout the Lowcountry and South Carolina. Steinberg Law Firm has offices in North Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville and offers free consultations. For more information, call (843) 720-2800 or visit steinberglawfirm.

Steinberg Law Firm is grateful for this continued recognition from the legal community and, most importantly, for the trust placed in the firm by its clients. The firm remains committed to serving South Carolinians with care, integrity, and professionalism in 2026 and beyond.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

843-871-6522

Press Contact: Patricia Baron

