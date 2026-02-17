Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Oracle Corporation Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Oracle Corporation, (“Oracle” or the "Company") (NYSE: ORCL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 12, 2025 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Oracle investors have until April 6, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 10, 2025, Oracle and OpenAI OpCo, LLC (“OpenAI”) announced a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing contract to supply OpenAI with computing power. On November 13, 2025, reports emerged that Oracle was seeking to raise an additional $38 billion in debt sales to help fund its AI buildout, with loan proceeds to fund two data centers that would support the Oracle-OpenAI agreement. On this news, Oracle's stock price fell $9.42 per share, or 4.15%, to close at $217.57 per share on November 13, 2025. Then, on a December 10, 2025 earnings call, Oracle's Executive Vice President and Principal Financial Officer disclosed that the Company“now expect[s] fiscal 2026 CapEx will be about $15 billion higher than we forecasted after Q1.” On this news, Oracle's stock price fell $24.16 per share, or 10.83%, to close at $198.85 per share on December 11, 2025.

