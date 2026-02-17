403
Statement Of Attorney Jeffery M. Leving On The Death Of The Rev. Jesse Jackson
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The following is the statement of attorney Jeffery M. Leving on the death of his friend, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson:
“The world lost a great leader today: A leader on civil rights, a leader on education, a leader on lifting people out of poverty and despair – and I lost a great friend. He was a skilled organizer, who directly and personally advanced the cause of racial equality and equal opportunity. He worked with presidents and prisoners to keep hope alive. He was a man of deep faith and prayer who took action to make the world a better place. May God bless the soul of my friend, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson.”
