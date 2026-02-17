BEYOND SLOWING DOWN: GRIECO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP WARNS OF LESSER-KNOWN WINTER DRIVING DANGERS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As winter conditions continue across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Grieco Automotive Group is reminding motorists that preparation and awareness remain critical to preventing weather-related crashes.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, approximately 21% of vehicle crashes nationwide are weather-related, with snow, sleet, and icy pavement contributing to hundreds of thousands of collisions annually. Nearly 70% of U.S. roads are located in snowy regions.

“Winter driving safety goes well beyond simply slowing down,” said Michael Grieco, Jr. of Grieco Automotive.“Routine maintenance, vehicle awareness and adjusting driving habits for rapidly changing conditions can significantly reduce crash risk.”

In recognition of National Safe Driving Month, Grieco Automotive Group is urging Northeast drivers to take both common-sense and often-overlooked precautions.

Grieco recommends drivers:

. Slow down and increase following distance when roads are snow-covered or icy.

. Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions.

. Accelerate and brake gently to maintain traction.

In addition, Grieco is highlighting several risks drivers may not consider:

. Monitor tire pressure closely. Tire pressure drops approximately one pound per square inch for every 10-degree decrease in temperature, reducing traction and increasing stopping distance.

. Clear snow and ice from the entire vehicle - including the roof. Snow left on top can slide onto windshields during braking or blow into vehicles behind, creating secondary crash hazards. Several Northeastern states permit fines for failure to properly clear vehicles.

. Use caution on bridges and overpasses. Elevated surfaces freeze faster than roadways due to air circulation above and below, increasing the risk of black ice.

. Understand the limits of all-wheel drive. AWD may improve acceleration but does not improve stopping distance on ice or snow.

. Check battery health. Cold weather significantly reduces battery performance and is a leading cause of winter breakdowns.

. Pre-condition electric vehicles while plugged in. Cold temperatures can reduce EV range by 10% to 30%.

. Know when to temporarily disable traction control. In deep snow, limited wheel spin can prevent freeing a stuck vehicle.

. Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed garage. Carbon monoxide buildup can be deadly within minutes.

About Grieco Automotive Group

Grieco Automotive Group operates dealerships in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, and California. The group has earned multiple #1 rankings for sales and service volume, as well as numerous manufacturer awards for customer satisfaction and community engagement.

For more information, visit .

