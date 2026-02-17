Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharjah Announces Revised Paid Parking For Ramadan 2026

Sharjah Announces Revised Paid Parking For Ramadan 2026


2026-02-17 02:24:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Public parking will be free on Fridays, except for smart parking lots and parking zones subject to fees throughout the week
  • PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 11:12 PM
  • By:
  • Meher Dhanjal
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sharjah has announced revised paid parking hours for the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, February 17.

Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking will be free on Fridays, except for smart parking lots and parking zones subject to fees throughout the week, including public holidays, which are identified by blue instruction signs.

Ramadan prayer timings

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

Paid parking hours will be from 8am to midnight, from Saturday to Thursday, the authority said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the past week, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also announced revised paid parking and toll gate timings. In Dubai, fees will apply during two periods, from Monday to Saturday. The first period will be from 8am to 6pm, and the second from 8pm to 12 midnight.

This means that residents will get 2 hours of free parking around Maghrib, at a time when faithful are praying and breaking their fasts. Multi-storey parking facilities will operate 24/7, RTA confirmed.

ALSO READ
  • Dubai announces revised paid parking timings for Ramadan; two hours free
  • Abu Dhabi announces Ramadan timings, fees for Darb toll gates, public parking

MENAFN17022026000049011007ID1110753660



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search