Sharjah Announces Revised Paid Parking For Ramadan 2026

Sharjah has announced revised paid parking hours for the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, February 17.

Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking will be free on Fridays, except for smart parking lots and parking zones subject to fees throughout the week, including public holidays, which are identified by blue instruction signs.

Paid parking hours will be from 8am to midnight, from Saturday to Thursday, the authority said.

In the past week, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also announced revised paid parking and toll gate timings. In Dubai, fees will apply during two periods, from Monday to Saturday. The first period will be from 8am to 6pm, and the second from 8pm to 12 midnight.

This means that residents will get 2 hours of free parking around Maghrib, at a time when faithful are praying and breaking their fasts. Multi-storey parking facilities will operate 24/7, RTA confirmed.



