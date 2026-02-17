Arcelormittal Announces Third Steel Plant In Sharjah

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Global steel and mining group ArcelorMittal on Tuesday announced the launch of its third plant at Sharjah's Hamriyah Free Zone, with operations scheduled to commence in 2026.

Covering an area of 1.4 million square feet, the facility will enhance its production capacity in steel pipe manufacturing and specialised coating solutions. With the addition of the new facility, the total land area invested by the company within Hamriyah Free Zone will rise to approximately 5 million square feet.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, toured the existing production lines, as well as the custom coating facilities and advanced inspection and testing units.

He was also briefed on the company's plans to add another plant in the next phase to further increase production capacity and meet rising demand in regional and international markets, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, while enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Al Mazrouei said that ArcelorMittal Projects - a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal - investments in HFZA reflect its attractiveness as a preferred destination for leading global industrial companies, given the integrated operational environment and competitive advantages it offers to support business growth and expansion.

He also pointed out that ArcelorMittal's expansion aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, aimed at strengthening value chains linked to the energy and infrastructure sectors by enhancing specialised steel solution capabilities.

He highlighted that HFZA will continue to upgrade its facilities and services to exceed investor expectations while enhancing its competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

Johannes De Schrijver, CEO of ArcelorMittal Projects, stressed that the company's expansion is part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at strengthening its industrial footprint in the region and enhancing its capacity to support large-scale projects with complex technical requirements in the energy and infrastructure sectors.



