Ramadan 2026: These Countries Will Begin Holy Month On February 19

As the holy month approaches, Muslims all over the world are awaiting the moment when their country announces the first day of Ramadan. Most nations are scanning the skies today, searching for the crescent, with moon sighting committees on the lookout.

In addition to specialised moon sighting committees, authorities have also called on faithful in different countries to look out for the crescent, and report sightings.

Ramadan prayer timings

For many nations searching today, the outcome is simple: if the crescent is sighted, Ramadan will begin on February 18. If not, the month of Shaban will complete 30 days, and the holy month will start on February 19.

However, some countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will search for the crescent on February 18, which means Ramadan in those countries will start on either February 19 or 20.

Eight countries have already revealed when the holy month will begin; take a look below.

1. Brunei

Brunei was not able to spot the crescent marking the start of Ramadan, and announced that the start of holy month will be on February 19.

2. Singapore

Singapore also announced that it was unable to spot the crescent on Tuesday (February 17), hence the holy month will begin on February 19.

Singapore's Islamic Religious Council, chaired by the country's Mufti had earlier confirmed that Ramadan will begin on February 19.

3. Malaysia

Malaysia also reported that the crescent was not sighted on February 17, setting February 19 as the first day of Ramadan.

4. Turkey

Turkey announced that Ramadan will begin on February 19. The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs had earlier indicated that sighting the crescent would not be possible on February 17 from locations across the Arab and Islamic world, nor even from the American continents, based on astronomical calculations that consider regions sharing similar night conditions.

5. Indonesia

Indonesia confirmed that the crescent was not sighted, meaning the holy month will begin on February 19.

6. Philippines

In the Philippines, Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani announced that Ramadan will start on February 19, as the crescent was not sighted.

7. Oman

Oman announced that Ramadan will begin on February 19. The country had earlier indicated the expected start date using scientific data ahead of the official moon sighting.

8. Japan

Japan also confirmed that the crescent was not sighted, placing the start of Ramadan on February 19.

9. Jordan

Jordan announced that February 19 is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, as the country was unable to spot the crescent.

10. Egypt

Ramadan will commence on Thursday, February 19, in Egypt.



