The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar Returns To Porto Arabia & Qanat Quartier

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, will organise the fourth edition of The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan along the waterfront at Porto Arabia (1 to 5 La Croisette) and Qanat Quartier.

The bazaar is sponsored by Ooredoo as the Official Telecommunications Sponsor. Beautifully illuminated and adorned with Ramadan décor, The Pearl Island is fully prepared to welcome the Holy Month, offering residents and visitors a festive ambience that blends tradition with contemporary waterfront living.

Held as part of UDC's comprehensive Ramadan programme, the bazaar celebrates the spirit of the Holy Month while fostering meaningful community connections. Building on the success of previous editions, this year's bazaar continues to serve as a vibrant platform that integrates spirituality, retail, and family-oriented experiences within a distinctive destination setting.

The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar will feature more than 40 participating brands, offering a diverse selection of products, including spices, dates, honey, skincare products, abayas, fashion, accessories, and jewellery. The curated retail experience supports local businesses and entrepreneurs while catering to the varied interests of residents and visitors.

The bazaar will welcome visitors daily from 8pm to 12 midnight, with extended operating hours until 1am on weekends, which will feature family-friendly experiences across both Porto Arabia and Qanat Quartier, including children's workshops and traditional Hakawati storytelling sessions.

The bazaar will also host a special Garangao celebration on the 14th of Ramadan, honouring one of Qatar's most cherished traditions. The festive evening will feature children's activities and cultural elements that reflect the spirit of this heritage occasion, further enriching the Ramadan experience for families.

Enhancing the spiritual ambience throughout the Holy Month and completing the integrated Ramadan experience, daily Taraweeh prayers will be held at The Pearl Island's Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani Mosque, in addition to the mosques at Isola Dana and Fanar Fayrouz.

As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, UDC has allocated a complimentary café space within the Bazaar to Shai Al Jalsah, a Qatari café concept fully operated by individuals with hearing and speech disabilities, including both the brand owners and the entire team.

The initiative aims to empower this segment of the community by providing a genuine platform to showcase their capabilities, representing a practical and sustainable model of social inclusion. The café offers a curated menu of beverages prepared daily, particularly known for its karak tea, traditional tea, and hibiscus, alongside the meaningful social message at the heart of the project.

In addition to the bazaar, UDC has planned additional community and entertainment activities on Gewan Island to further enrich the Ramadan atmosphere across its master developments.

The fourth edition of The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar underscores UDC's dedication to its community role and its continued efforts to deliver initiatives that integrate cultural, social, and commercial dimensions. Through this platform, UDC reinforces social cohesion, supports meaningful causes, and preserves the authentic values of the Holy Month of Ramadan while enhancing the overall destination experience.

