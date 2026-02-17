403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/02: Bullish Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800.
The US will also release more economic data this week, including housing starts and building permits. Also, the US will publish the latest industrial and manufacturing production numbers, while top Fed officials like Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly will talk.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has come under pressure in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 1.3870 in January to the current 1.3630.It has remained above the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and is now forming a symmetrical triangle pattern. It also remains above the ascending trendline, which connects the lowest swings in November last year and January.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.3800. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the year-to-date high of 1.3871.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment