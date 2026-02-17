Russia, Ukraine And US Meet In Geneva For Talks On Ending War

Russia said on Monday that the territorial issue would be part of the discussion. Russia is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions under their control and wants to incorporate these into its own territory.

Kyiv, which is only ready for a possible free-trade zone in eastern Ukraine, spoke of security and humanitarian issues on the agenda.

This content was published on Feb 17, 2026 Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives are in Geneva to negotiate peace in Ukraine. While this is a coup for Swiss diplomacy, the chances of resolving the conflict are minimal. An explainer.