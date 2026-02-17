Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Ukraine And US Meet In Geneva For Talks On Ending War

2026-02-17 02:09:46
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The United States, Ukraine and Russia are around the same table in Geneva to move towards a resolution of the four-year conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. Talks began early on Tuesday afternoon at the Intercontinental Hotel. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Russia, Ukraine and US meet in Geneva for talks on ending war This content was published on February 17, 2026 - 16:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Russia said on Monday that the territorial issue would be part of the discussion. Russia is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions under their control and wants to incorporate these into its own territory.

Kyiv, which is only ready for a possible free-trade zone in eastern Ukraine, spoke of security and humanitarian issues on the agenda.

More More International Geneva What to expect from the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US

This content was published on Feb 17, 2026 Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives are in Geneva to negotiate peace in Ukraine. While this is a coup for Swiss diplomacy, the chances of resolving the conflict are minimal. An explainer.

Read more: What to expect from the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine and t

Swissinfo

