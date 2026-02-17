Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enapter AG: Armin Steiner steps down from the Supervisory Board – Ragnar Kruse elected Chairman

Hamburg, 17 February 2026 – Enapter AG announces that the long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Armin Steiner, has stepped down from the Supervisory Board with effect as of 17 February 2026 at his own request in order to pursue other professional engagements.

The Supervisory Board of Enapter AG will henceforth consist of three members.

The Supervisory Board has elected Ragnar Kruse, previously Deputy Chairman, as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, Eva Katheder was elected Deputy Chairwoman.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Armin Steiner for his long-standing commitment, the trusting cooperation and his valuable contribution to the development of the Company and wish him continued success for the future.

About Enapter

Enapter is a globally active greentech company developing and marketing AEM electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen as well as the digital platform CoreKraft.

The patented Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and scarce raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen – even with fluctuating energy supply from solar and wind power.

With CoreKraft, Enapter also offers a manufacturer-independent digital platform for the control, monitoring and optimisation of hydrogen and energy systems. CoreKraft enables the integration of different electrolyser technologies and energy components within a unified architecture and supports partners in implementing technology-neutral, hybrid plant concepts.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in operation with more than 360 customers in over 55 countries worldwide. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany, with research and production facilities in Italy and a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

