Chennai's be positive 24 Crowned 'Best Design Agency' & 'Best Healthcare Agency' at BIG BANG AWARDS 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India After winning the top honours at MADDYS & PEPPER AWARDS last year, be positive 24 Innovation Design continues its winning streak at BIG BANG AWARDS 2025. The agency won the“ Best Design Agency of the Year” and“ Best Healthcare Agency of the Year” recognitions at a grand awards ceremony held in Bangalore on 7th February.

'be positive 24' bagged a whopping 6 Gold, 7 Silver and 3 Bronze awards for its work on brands like VBJ Jewellery, GRAVA Business Park, ASSANA Colorectal Clinic, TURAKHIA Opticians, THE WORLD RESIDENCES, NSL Luxe Developers and ARTEMIS Luxury Kitchens amongst others.



Organised by the Advertising Club Bangalore, this is the 41st edition of the BIG BANG AWARDS with over 650 entries from about 150 agencies and production houses.



Speaking on the win, Abhishek D Shah, founder and managing director, be positive 24 commented“This is our 20th year of operations and we have begun the year with a BIG BANG. We won 62 national and international awards in 2025, and 2026 has already delivered 16 metals in just 5 weeks. These consistent victories feel doubly good, because the juries have validated campaigns that have also performed extremely well in the real markets. This inspires us to further raise the bar of innovation and creative disruption within the team.”



About be positive 24 Innovation Design

The agency offers strategy and management consulting, branding and marketing services, and film and photography production. Its clientele includes Vummudi Bangaru Jewellery, Assana Colorectal Clinic, Taj Brand Residences, Siemens Gamesa, DRA Developers, My Home Group among other clients. With over 40 global clients, be positive 24 has so far won more than 175 national and international awards and is widely recognised for its cutting-edge strategy and creative excellence. Its recent campaign for Assana Colorectal & Gut Clinic earned international acclaim, hailed by marketing and healthcare experts as a master class in branding.

