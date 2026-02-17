German President Arrives In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 17 (Petra) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the First Lady arrived in Amman on Tuesday on a visit to the Kingdom, during which he will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II.The German president was received upon his arrival at Marka Airport by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, head of the honorary mission accompanying the guest, Chairman of the Greater Amman Municipality Committee Yousef Shawarbeh, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayiz Khouri, and German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke.