Cabinet Approves Traffic Violation Discounts, Endorses Draft Road Safety Incentives System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 17 (Petra) – The Cabinet, at a session held on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, decided to grant discounts on the value of traffic violations owed by violators before Feb. 17, 2026.Under the decision, anyone who commits a traffic violation will be granted a 30% discount on the total value of tickets, provided they are paid within 60 days, with the aim of encouraging drivers to license their vehicles within the legal period.A 20% discount on the total value of violations will also be granted to anyone who commits a traffic violation, provided they are paid within 60 days.In a related context, the Cabinet approved justifications for the draft 2026 Road Safety Enhancement and Driver Incentives Regulation and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to proceed with the procedures for its approval in accordance with due process.The draft regulation grants drivers continuous incentives and discounts if they do not commit violations or if they pay tickets early, to encourage compliance with the Traffic Law, contributing to improving road safety and reducing accidents.Under the draft regulation, a driver who completes a full year without committing any violation will be granted a 25% discount on the annual acquisition fee due.Anyone who commits a traffic violation will also be granted a 30% discount on the value of the fine if it is paid within 30 days from the date of committing the violation and a 20% discount on the value of the fine if it is paid within 90 days from the date of committing the violation.The draft regulation constitutes an opportunity for drivers to limit the accumulation of fines and facilitate the completion of vehicle licensing on time.The draft regulation excludes serious violations from the discount due to their gravity, such as reckless driving, running a red light, staging traffic accidents, fleeing the scene of an accident, tampering with vehicle license plates, and violations resulting in the death of a person or causing permanent disability.