Diplomatic Institute, Uzbek Diplomatic Academy Sign Mou On Diplomatic Training Cooperation
The MoU was signed by HE Director of the Diplomatic Institute Dr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Horr and HE Director of the Diplomatic Academy at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Khaydarov, on the sidelines of the round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, held in Doha.
The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the areas of diplomatic training and qualification, facilitate the exchange of academic and professional expertise, and organize joint programs, workshops, and seminars, thereby contributing to the development of diplomatic competencies on both sides and the exchange of best practices in diplomatic education and international relations.
The MoU reflects the two institutions' commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation and expanding the horizons of partnership in the fields of research, training, and capacity building, in a manner that supports bilateral relations and contributes to the preparation of qualified diplomatic personnel capable of meeting the evolving demands of contemporary diplomatic work.
