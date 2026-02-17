PHCC Announces Health Centers' Working Hours In Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) announced the working hours for its 31 health centers during the holy month of Ramadan. These centers will be open continuously from Sunday to Thursday.

The PHCC indicated that 27 health centers namely, Al Wakra, South Wakra, Al Mashaf, Al Thumama, Airport, Umm Ghuwailina, Omar Bin Al Khattab, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Sadd, West Bay, Al Sheehaniya, Al Wajbah, Muaither, Al Khor, Abu Nakhla, Mesaimeer, Al Waab, Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Al Rayyan, Umm Al Seneem, Al Ruwais, Leabaib, Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Madinat Khalifa, Qatar University, and Gharrafat Al Rayyan, will operate continuously from 9am to midnight for family medicine and support services.

Dental services at these centers will be available from 9am to 2pm and again from 7pm to midnight.

The working hours at Al Karaana Health Center, including dental services, will be from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm.

Al Jumailiya Health Center will offer its services, including dental services, during two shifts: from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm.

Al Kaaban and Leghwairiya Health Centers will provide their health services, including dental services, only during the morning shift, from 9am to 2pm.

The corporation stated that the weekend-shift centers providing family medicine and support services will operate continuously from 9am to 12am. These centers are: Al Wakra, Airport, Al Mashaf, Al Thumama, Omar Bin Al Khattab, Al Sadd, Rawdat Al Khail, West Bay, Leabaib, Umm Slal, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Madinat Khalifa, Al Wajbah, Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Al Rayyan, Mesaimeer, Muaither, Al Ruwais, Al Khor, and Al Sheehaniya.

Dental services will be available from 9am to 2pm and from 7pm to 12am. The Al Jumailiya center will operate on an on-call basis.



Regarding dental services during the weekend, Al Ruwais Health Center will be available only on Saturdays during the evening hours from 7pm to 12am.

Al Khor Health Center will offer dental services on Fridays from 7am to 12am, and on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm and from 77am to 12am. Al Sheehaniya Health Center will offer dental services on Saturdays only during the morning hours from 9am to 2pm.

The health centers that will not be open on weekends (Friday and Saturday) are South Wakra, Umm Ghuwailina, Al Waab, Abu Nakhla, Umm Al Seneem, Al Ghuwairiya, Al Daayen, and Qatar University. Emergency services will be provided only at Al Kaaban and Al Karaana Health Centers.

As for the emergency case service, the Foundation has designated 14 health centers to provide emergency case service 24/7. These are the centers of (Al Ruwais, Umm Slal, Muaither, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Leabaib, Al Wajbah, and Al Thumama for adults and children, and the centers of Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, and Al Karaana for adults only), noting that the Community Call Center 16000 provides medical consultations by telephone continuously 24 hours a day.