Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Announces Ramadan Working Hours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan 1447H at their headquarters- Single Window in Lusail.

Working hours will be divided into two shifts: the morning shift from 9am to 1pm, and the afternoon shift from 1pm to 3.30pm.

The ministry extended its greetings to the public on the occasion of the holy month, wishing blessed Ramadan to everyone.