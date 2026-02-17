West Texas Family's Acela Skincare Launches Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium tallow-based skincare elevates industry with refinement and modern beauty

MULESHOE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acela Skincare, a family-founded skincare company, today announced its official launch. Named after the daughters of founders K.R. and Robin Averhoff, Acela (uh-sell-uh) is redefining tallow-based skincare through premium formulations and intentional simplicity.

As consumer interest in pure, ingredient-focused beauty continues to grow, the Averhoffs see an opportunity to elevate tallow skincare beyond small-batch or homemade products. Their all-natural, non-toxic products redefine the industry, introducing tallow as clean and refined – bringing ancestral wisdom into the modern age.

"At Acela, glowing skin represents health, confidence, and feeling nourished inside and out," Robin said. "We wanted to create skincare that feels elevated and uncomplicated, while using an ingredient that has a history in natural skincare."

The launch collection includes products formulated to highlight tallow's natural benefits. Rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K and bioavailable fatty acids that closely mirror the skin's natural oils, tallow delivers deep hydration while helping soothe and restore skin barrier function, making it highly beneficial for any skin type.

"Tallow isn't new to skincare; it's been trusted for centuries," Robin added. "What's new is our ability to source it responsibly, purify it to the highest standard, and present it in a way that resonates with today's woman."

Thoughtfully formulated and elegantly packaged, Acela is built for consumers who value minimalist routines without sacrificing the care and nourishment their skin needs.

About Acela Skincare: Acela Skincare was founded by K.R. and Robin Averhoff to bridge ancestral wisdom with modern beauty standards. The company is committed to quality sourcing, products that deliver real results through natural ingredients, and the health and confidence they provide. Acela products are available exclusively online at.

