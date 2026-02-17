Life360 And Uber Announce New Integration To Help Families Stay Connected On Every Trip

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration signals Uber's continued investment in Life360 Ad Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), global leaders in transportation and family safety, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help families navigate everyday transportation with greater ease, visibility, and confidence.

The first-of-its-kind integration will allow users across Life360 and Uber to link their accounts – including Uber teen accounts, making it easier for parents and teens to coordinate rides, stay informed in real time, and move through their day with added peace of mind. Building on a successful collaboration that already helps families navigate everyday moments, such as timely Uber ride reminders when members land at airports, the next phase brings Uber more deeply into the Life360 experience.

Over the coming months, the companies will deliver an integrated experience with real-time trip tracking, ride booking, membership benefits, and more to Life360 and Uber users. The collaboration aims to serve the evolving trust, coordination, and mobility needs of modern families and their teens.

“Families today are juggling more than ever, and coordinating transportation shouldn't be another source of stress,” said Margarita Peker, Global Head of Family Growth at Uber.“By linking Uber accounts with Life360, we're creating a one-stop experience where families can stay informed when loved ones are on the move – especially parents of teens as they coordinate rides and track trips to school, activities, and more.”

“Life360 exists to make everyday family life better,” said Lauren Antonoff, Chief Executive Officer at Life360.“That means showing up with real value in the moments when coordination and safety matter most. Uber has been a thoughtful partner in those moments, and this expanded partnership helps families access trusted services in ways that are seamless, practical, and genuinely useful.”

The new integration will be available later this year as part of the companies' renewed partnership and will evolve over time as Uber and Life360 collaborate to meet the changing needs of today's families.

Since launching in 2023, Uber teen accounts have completed tens of millions of trips across more than 50 countries worldwide. Parents can invite their teen (ages 13-17) to create a specialized account that allows teens to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision and key safety features – like trip tracking and real-time notifications for parents - built into the experience. Only highly-rated and experienced drivers who have undergone a multi-step safety screening, including a Motor Vehicle Record and criminal background check, are able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders.

Life360's partnership with Uber reflects the company's continued evolution as a family super app, bringing trusted experiences into one place. Designed to work across iOS and Android, this approach supports more seamless coordination between families and the services they rely on, helping them navigate everyday life with less friction while staying connected along the way.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app, Tile tracking devices, and Pet GPS tracker empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 95.8 million monthly active users (MAU), as of December 31, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up new possibilities.

