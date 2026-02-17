Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Raises Over $7.25 M With Tools That Fix Ethereum's Biggest Problems

Pepeto Presale Raises Over $7M as Team Demos Live Mainnet Tools

Crypto news today show Ethereum is heading toward $5,000 this year. Citi set a $5,440 target. Standard Chartered said $7,500. The network crushed its gas problem too, dropping costs from $50 to $0.01 after the Fusaka upgrade. But that fix created a new problem. Layer 2 networks now process 12 times more transactions than mainnet, splitting users and tokens across dozens of chains that barely communicate.

That fragmentation is what Pepet is built to solve. Not as another Layer 2. As a mainnet native toolkit that connects the mess Layer 2s created. The presale has raised over $7M toward a $10M cap at $0.000000184 per token. Three product demos are already live. Investors aren't buying a promise. They're watching infrastructure work before they commit. That's why the cap is 70% filled.

Crypto News: Pepeto Raises Over $7.25 and Tackles the Layer 2 Problem Ethereum's $5,000 Rally Can't Fix Alone

Every analyst predicting Ethereum above $5,000 points to stablecoin growth, ETF inflows, and tokenized assets. Those forces are real. But as value flows into Ethereum, it scatters across Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and others. Each chain has its own bridging headaches.

Pepeto chose a different approach. Instead of adding another Layer 2, the team built three mainnet tools that connect what's already fragmented. PepetoSwap handles cross chain meme coin trades. Pepeto Bridge routes tokens between ecosystems. Pepeto Exchange is designed as the central hub for the meme economy. All three exist as working demos right now.

Layer 2s earned criticism for taking value from projects and adding complexity. Pepeto stays on Ethereum mainnet, benefiting from its security while solving the UX problems fragmentation made worse. At $0.000000184, participants enter a project fixing real gaps in an ecosystem expected to double this year.





Why Live Demos at $0.000000184 Are Attracting Serious Capital Before Listings

Most presale projects show a roadmap and ask for trust. Pepeto showed working products and let investors test them. That difference explains why early Shiba Inu millionaires are loading Pepeto bags. They've seen this before. SHIB did massive multiples with zero utility. No swap. No bridge. No exchange. Just hype and a dog logo. Pepeto is going viral across every social platform and major news outlet, and it has the infrastructure SHIB never built.

PepetoSwap demos are live. Pepeto Bridge demos are live. The future trading hub for the meme economy is being built in real time. SolidProof and Coinsult completed audits. Staking at 214% APY compresses supply daily. Zero tax. The cap is 70% filled at $0.000000184. SHIB turned $1,000 into $35 million with nothing behind it. Pepeto has three working products, dual audits, and a presale price still starting with six zeros. The math speaks for itself.

What a $2,000 Position Looks Like at Current Pepeto Pricing

At $0.000000184, $2,000 secures roughly 10.87 billion $PEPETO tokens before fees. If Ethereum's rally to $5,000 triggers rotation into mainnet projects with proven utility, that entry reflects asymmetric positioning post listing buyers will never access.

Consider the math. Ethereum heading from $1,981 to $5,000 is roughly 2.5x. A presale token at $0.000000184 with live demos and a 70% filled cap doesn't need Ethereum's market cap to deliver dramatically larger multiples. And it has the attention and hype to match the infrastructure.

Conclusion

Ethereum's path to $5,000 looks clear according to crypto news today. Institutional money flows. Upgrades arrive. But Layer 2 fragmentation created a gap price alone won't close. Pepeto builds the mainnet tools to bridge that gap in live demos anyone can test today.

At $0.000000184, over $7M raised, 70% cap filled, 214% APY staking, and dual audits complete, Pepeto earns trust by showing work before asking for belief. In a market where Ethereum is expected to double, the project solving its biggest problem at presale pricing could deliver returns that make ETH's rally look modest.

FAQs:

How does Pepeto solve Ethereum's fragmentation problem?

Pepeto builds mainnet native tools, PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange, that connect tokens scattered across Layer 2 networks without adding another rollup.

Why didn't Pepeto build a Layer 2?

Layer 2s are crowded and add complexity. Pepeto stays on Ethereum mainnet for security while solving the UX problems fragmentation created.

Are Pepeto's products live?

Three demos are currently live and testable. Working demos have been a key factor in attracting over $7M during the presale phase.









