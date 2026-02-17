Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Beyond Meat, Inc.And Certain Officers BYND

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities during the Class Period, you have until March 24, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Beyond Meat operates in the food industry, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling plant-based meat products under the“Beyond” brand name in the United States (“U.S.”) and internationally. The Company owns and leases multiple production, warehousing, research and development, and other properties in the U.S. and abroad.

Since at least early 2025, facing shrinking demand for its products and ballooning debt and losses, Beyond Meat's primary goal has been to achieve operations with positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) by the end of 2026. Indeed, on February 26, 2025, during Beyond Meat's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer, and founder, Defendant Ethan Brown, stated that“I want everybody entirely focused on that” goal.

At all relevant times, Defendants consistently and repeatedly touted their focused efforts to achieve EBITDA-positive operations by year-end 2026. Accordingly, throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly emphasized that they were rigidly focused on operating expense reduction, gross margin expansion, and broader operational efficiency and optimization at the expense of other aspects of the Company's business, such as revenue growth, which they explicitly deemphasized as a business concern.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, at all relevant times, Defendants disclosed no anticipated or actual need to record significant asset impairment charges attributable to certain of Beyond Meat's long-lived assets, including its property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”), operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets, or prepaid lease costs.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat's long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat's ability to timely file its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on October 24, 2025, when, during pre-market hours, Beyond Meat filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting the Company's preliminary financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) of 2025. Therein, Defendants revealed that the Company“expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it“expected to be material.”

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.655 per share, or 23.06%, to close at $2.185 per share on October 24, 2025.

On November 3, 2025, during pre-market hours, Beyond Meat issued a press release announcing that it would delay reporting its financial results for Q3 2025, citing the need for additional time to complete its impairment review.

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.265 per share, or 16.01%, to close at $1.39 per share on November 3, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, during post-market hours, Beyond Meat issued a press release announcing its financial results for Q3 2025. Among other results, Beyond Meat reported that its loss from operations for the quarter was $112.3 million, which included“ $77.4 million in non-cash impairment charges related to certain of the Company's long-lived assets.” (Emphasis added.)

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 8.96%, to close at $1.22 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, on November 11, 2025, during post-market hours, Beyond Meat hosted a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its financial results for Q3 2025. During the call, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Defendant Lubi Kutua disclosed, in relevant part, that“[t]he total impairment amount of $77.4 million was... allocated to PP&E, operating lease ROU assets and prepaid lease costs on our balance sheet.”

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell an additional $0.105 per share, or 8.61%, to close at $1.115 per share on November 12, 2025.

