The MH Trainer Announces HCD-Approved Park Manager Training Program Course For California Mobilehome & RV Parks

The MH Trainer announced it has been approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) as a third-party provider for the Park Manager Training Program (PMTP ) and is now offering the required training and examination for mobilehome parks and recreational vehicle parks across California.

Under HCD's PMTP, parks must ensure at least one manager is trained/certified and issued a Certificate of Compliance or Certificate of Exemption, and the certificate must be posted in a conspicuous location within the park.

What Park Owners/Operators Need to Know

HCD requires parks (unless exempt) to ensure their park manager completes initial training of at least six (6) hours and no more than eight (8) hours and successfully completes an examination by May 1, 2026 (or within one year of a new manager's hire date, whichever occurs later). Continuing training of two (2) to four (4) hours and an examination will be required every two years thereafter.

HCD also notes that beginning May 1, 2025, all parks-regardless of exemption status-must pay an annual $350 Certificate of Compliance or Exemption Issuance fee, assessed at the time permit-to-operate fees are collected.

Training Must Be Completed Through an HCD-Approved Provider

HCD specifies that the PMTP training and examination must be completed through an HCD-approved third-party provider, and providers will be listed through HCD's online system.

Enrollment Now Open: The MH Trainer's PMTP course is designed to help park professionals complete the required training and exam with a clear, user-friendly online experience.

About Exemptions (For Park Managers Who Qualify)

HCD indicates exemptions may apply in certain cases, including when a manager holds a valid real estate license, or for specific temporary recreational vehicle park/camping classifications. Parks may apply for exemptions through HCD's Park Owner/Operator account process.

Official Program Questions

About The MH Trainer

The MH Trainer provides California-focused manufactured housing education online, including Continuing Education for HCD dealers and salespersons and specialized training programs built to support compliance and professionalism across the manufactured housing ecosystem.