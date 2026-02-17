Three Held In Hyderabad For Making Reel On Drug 'Offering'
Charminar Zone Task Force police responded immediately after Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar's post on social media about a reel made by the three youth.
The accused from Jangammet in Falaknuma were handed over to the Falaknuma police for further action.
Two of the accused were identified as Sri Charan and Vijay Krishna.
Sajjanar told the youth that likes and views on social media won't protect them.“They are merely short-lived pleasures. But the punishment imposed by the law will haunt you for a lifetime. Don't ruin your golden future by falling into the frenzy of social media,” he said.
Earlier, the Police Commissioner had posted about the video circulated on social media.
Sajjanar had warned that strict action would be taken against youths who made a reel, in which they were displaying drugs as an offering to a deity.
“Showing drugs in front of God? Would you risk anything to become famous?” asked the Commissioner.
“Mahashivratri is a proof of devotion.. a step towards salvation. On this most sacred festival, showing drugs in the name of divine grace is the most heinous act. It is a perverse madness,” he posted.
Sajjanar said that this is a serious crime that will put them behind bars.“Once the NDPS Act is invoked...You will have to repent for the rest of your life,” he said.
He advised youth not sacrifice their golden future for likes and views that give momentary pleasure.
“We will not ignore such acts. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Make social media a platform for your creativity, not a gateway to addictions,” he added.
Hours after the Commissioner's post, police took action to arrest the three youths.
