U.S. Orphan Drug Market Report 2026: A $200 Billion Opportunity By 2031 - Indication, Company, Trial Phase, Marketed Status Of 1400 Drugs, Drug Sales Of 150 Drugs, Pricing And Dosage Of 400 Drugs
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Orphan Drug Market, Drug Sales, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides a strategic view on US orphan drug market which is projected to continue its pattern of growth over the coming years.
The consolidated information provided here includes a series of critical insights into development pipelines, partnerships, technology platforms, geographical footprint, clinical strategies, and competitive position. As orphan designated programs are being advanced through the drug development process, this report allows for an informed decision-making approach based on investment, partnership, and portfolio strategy.
Report Findings & Highlights:
- US Orphan Drugs Market Opportunity: >US$ 200 Billion by 2031 Insight on Orphan Drugs in Clinical Trials: >800 Orphan Drugs Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication, Phase & Priority Status Clinical Insight on Marketed Orphan Drugs: >500 Orphan Drugs Pricing & Dosage Insight: >400 Marketed Orphan Drugs FDA Designated Orphan Drug Sales Insight (2021-2025): 150 Orphan Drugs Insight on Orphan Designation by Indication, Company, Trial Phase, Marketed Drugs: >1400 Orphan Drugs
FDA Designated Orphan Drug Designation & Why This Report?
The FDA designated orphan drug market has established itself as a key platform upon which pharmaceutical innovation is built. Orphan designation is no longer utilized as a last resort approach in research and development but rather as a first mover strategy for differentiated assets with a clear regulatory and development roadmap.
Significantly, the report also points out the larger ecosystem that enables the development of the orphan drug sector, including the contribution of public organizations, academic research institutions, and technology licensing organizations that have traditionally facilitated early research in the treatment of rare diseases.
FDA Designated Orphan Drug Clinical Trials Insights Covered in the Report
Clinical trial intelligence is vital for understanding the orphan drug market because clinical development of these drugs is characterized by small patient populations, unique trial endpoints, and expedited regulatory tracks. The report provides analysis of clinical trial data by indications, clinical development phases, sponsors, and strategies, enabling readers to gain insights into clinical development of orphan drugs.
The report also points out the key contribution that institutional sponsors and academic collaborators make to early and mid-stage trials of orphan drugs. Academic centers and research hospitals frequently serve as initiators, patient identification centers, and partners in translational science, especially within ultra-rare diseases. These centers may also often assist new biotech companies to define proof of concept or de-risked mechanisms of action before entering a clinical development pipeline with larger sponsors.
The report shows that some key cases were used to illustrate how companies use orphan designation to deliver targeted clinical strategies in rare oncology and genetic disorders, including development programs with multiple indications based on common underlying biology or molecular mechanisms. While it shows some trends in trial design efficiency and collaboration between sponsors, it does not reveal operational details of such programs.
Leading Companies Active in R&D on FDA Designated Orphan Drugs
The orphan drug market space is primarily supported by high participation levels of both large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology organizations. Established industry leaders continue to drive growth and increase orphan product development within oncology, hematology, immunology, and rare genetic disorders.
Companies like Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Sanofi, Gilead Sciences, Takeda, and Johnson & Johnson have diversified orphan drug pipelines with ongoing investment in internal R&D, as well as external collaborations and strategic acquisitions. This indicates their long-term commitment and recognition of the value of orphan drug investment in their R&D and overall business strategy.
Report Indicating the Future Development of FDA Designated Orphan Drugs
The prospects for the development of future orphan drugs are expected to be influenced by improved precision in patient targeting, increasing modality, and economies of scale using platform based strategies. The development process for orphan drugs has benefited from enhanced molecular diagnostics with more precision-focused approaches, particularly for cancer therapies and genetic disorders, as well as novel biologics, gene therapies, and RNAs for wider rare disease modality development.
in this context, the report also analyses the expansion of developed therapies to further rare indications and hence reinforce long-term value creation. An example of this approach is the further development of Bizengri into molecularly defined cancers like NRG1 fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma.
Thus, the report recognizes the US orphan drug market as a long term opportunity, underpinned by a well-regulated environment, scientific innovation, and a more interconnected drug development process.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. FDA Orphan Designation Criteria & Market Exclusivity
3. US Orphan Designated Drugs Market Insight
3.1 Current Market Overview
3.2 Future Market Opportunity Assessment
4. US Orphan Designated Drugs Market Trends by Indication
4.1 Cancer
4.2 Neurological Disorders
4.3 Cardiovascular Disorders
4.4 Ophthalmic Diseases
4.5 Rare Genetic Disorders & Metabolic Disorders
4.6 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases
5. US Orphan Designated Drugs Reimbursement Scenario
5.1 Medicare
5.2 Medicaid
5.3 Private Insurers
5.4 Pharmaceutical Companies
6. US Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase
6.1 Research
6.2 Preclinical
6.3 Phase 0
6.4 Phase-I
6.5 Phase-I/II
6.6 Phase-II
6.7 Phase-II/III
6.8 Phase-III
6.9 Preregistration
6.10 Registered
7. Marketed Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
8. US Orphan Designated Drugs Dosage, Price & Treatment Cost Insight
8.1 Lynparza
8.2 Nplate
8.3 Tafinlar
8.4 Halaven
8.5 Jadenu
8.6 Xpovio
This Chapter Gives Insight on Dosage, Price & Treatment Cost of More Than 400 FDA Designated Orphan Drugs Available in US Market
8.424 Qfitlia
8.425 Zevaskyn
9. US Orphan Designated Drugs Sales Insight (2021-2025)
9.1 Amvuttra
9.2 Krazati
9.3 Tecvayli
9.4 Imjudo
9.5 Rezurock
9.6 Elrexfio
This Chapter Gives Annual & Quaterly SalesInsight on 151 FDA Designated Orphan Drugs Available in US Market
9.149 Keytruda
9.150 Pemazyre
9.151 Camzyos
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 AbbVie
10.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
10.3 Amgen
10.4 Amicus Therapeutics
10.5 Array BioPharma
10.6 Astellas Pharma
10.7 AstraZeneca
10.8 Bayer HealthCare
10.9 BioMarin Pharmaceutical
10.10 Bioverativ
10.11 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.13 Chiesi
10.14 Chugai Pharmaceutical
10.15 Collaborations Pharmaceuticals
10.16 CSL
10.17 Daiichi Sankyo Company
10.18 Eisai Co Ltd
10.19 Eli Lilly & Company
10.20 Emergent BioSolutions
10.21 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
10.22 Flavocure Biotech
10.23 Genentech
10.24 Genmab
10.25 Gilead Sciences
10.26 GSK
10.27 Hanmi Pharmaceutical
10.28 Incyte Corporation
10.29 Ionis Pharmaceuticals
10.30 Ipsen
10.31 Jazz Pharmaceuticals
10.32 Johnson & Johnson
10.33 Kamada
10.34 Krystal Biotech
10.35 Kyowa Kirin
10.36 Leadiant Biosciences
10.37 Ligand Pharmaceuticals
10.38 Lundbeck
10.39 MeiraGTx
10.40 Merck
10.41 Moderna Therapeutics
10.42 Novartis
10.43 Novo Nordisk
10.44 Omeros Corporation
10.45 Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Amgen)
10.46 Otsuka Pharmaceutical
10.47 Pfizer
10.48 PTC Therapeutics
10.49 Recordati
10.50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
10.51 Roche
10.52 Sanofi
10.53 Servier
10.54 Shionogi
10.55 Sumitomo Pharma
10.56 Sutro Biopharma
10.57 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
10.58 Takeda
10.59 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
10.60 UCB
10.61 UniQure
10.62 Vertex Pharmaceuticals
10.63 XOMA
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment