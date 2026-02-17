Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Unaudited Results For Q4 2025
|Property name
|Sector
|Fair value1
|NLA
|Net initial yield
|Occupancy rate
|(EUR '000)
|(sq. m)
|20252
|Vilnius, Lithuania
|Europa SC
|Retail
|31,836
|17,430
|2.7%
|82.5%
|North Star
|Office
|18,778
|10,706
|6.5%
|93.2%
|Total Vilnius
|50,614
|28,136
|4.2%
|86.6%
|Riga, Latvia
|Upmalas Biroji BC
|Office
|14,610
|11,095
|4.7%
|56.6%
|Vainodes I
|Office
|12,400
|8,128
|8.1%
|100.0%
|S27 Centre
|Office
|12,270
|7,348
|(1.3%)
|58.7%
|Sky SC
|Retail
|4,700
|3,260
|9.0%
|100.0%
|Galerija Centrs
|Retail
|58,356
|19,956
|4.6%
|87.8%
|Total Riga
|102,336
|49,787
|4.7%
|79.3%
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Postimaja
|Retail
|21,270
|9,232
|6.0%
|99.8%
|Apollo Plaza complex
|Leisure
|13,260
|7,877
|6.8%
|100.0%
|Lincona
|Office
|11,410
|10,767
|7.9%
|90.7%
|Pirita SC
|Retail
|10,050
|5,425
|8.5%
|95.1%
|Total Tallinn
|55,990
|33,301
|7.1%
|96.1%
|Total portfolio
|208,940
|111,224
|5.2%
|86.2%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|EUR '000
| 01.10.2025
- 31.12.2025
| 01.10.2024
- 31.12.2024
| 01.01.2025
- 31.12.2025
| 01.01.2024
- 31.12.2024
|Rental income
|3,737
|3,779
|15,098
|15,136
|Service charge income
|1,165
|1,145
|4,947
|4,744
|Cost of rental activities
|(1,948)
|(2,205)
|(8,382)
|(8,292)
|Net rental income
|2,954
|2,719
|11,663
|11,588
|Administrative expenses
|(404)
|(644)
|(1,923)
|(2,373)
|Other operating income
|87
|3
|126
|18
|Losses on disposal of investment properties
|(125)
|(245)
|(1,475)
|(863)
|Valuation losses on investment properties
|(20,589)
|(3,052)
|(20,602)
|(15,581)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(18,077)
|(1,219)
|(12,211)
|(7,211)
|Financial income
|4
|169
|69
|196
|Financial expenses
|(2,067)
|(2,789)
|(9,193)
|(10,540)
|Net financial expenses
|(2,063)
|(2,620)
|(9,124)
|(10,344)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|(20,140)
|(3,839)
|(21,335)
|(17,555)
|Income tax charge
|1,020
|457
|1,256
|774
|Profit (loss) for the period
|(19,120)
|(3,382)
|(20,079)
|(16,781)
|Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
|Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|151
|(446)
|252
|(1,003)
|Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|(10)
|1
|(18)
|52
|Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
|141
|(445)
|234
|(951)
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax
|(18,979)
|(3,827)
|(19,845)
|(17,732)
|Basic earnings per unit (EUR)
|(0.13)
|(0.02)
|(0.14)
|(0.13)
|Diluted earnings per unit (EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.12)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|EUR '000
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Non-current assets
|Investment properties
|208,940
|241,158
|Intangible assets
|-
|4
|Property, plant and equipment
|7
|5
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|1
|Other non-current assets
|242
|1,225
|Total non-current assets
|209,189
|242,393
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|1,760
|2,800
|Prepayments
|294
|802
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,377
|10,053
|Total current assets
|7,431
|13,655
|Total assets
|216,620
|256,048
|Equity
|Paid in capital
|151,495
|151,495
|Cash flow hedge reserve
|(186)
|(420)
|Retained earnings
|(73,059)
|(52,980)
|Total equity
|78,250
|98,095
|Non-current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|113,252
|98,491
|Deferred tax liabilities
|644
|1,898
|Derivative financial instruments
|186
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,110
|1,446
|Total non-current liabilities
|115,192
|101,835
|Current liabilities
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|20,033
|50,736
|Trade and other payables
|2,729
|4,473
|Income tax payable
|14
|14
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|317
|Other current liabilities
|402
|578
|Total current liabilities
|23,178
|56,118
|Total liabilities
|138,370
|157,953
|Total equity and liabilities
|216,620
|256,048
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.
