Cosmos Health Showcases Expanding Brand Portfolio At World Health Expo Dubai 2026

The Expo was held February 9–12, 2026, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Cosmos Health exhibited at Booth SA.A79.



The event, which accommodates more than 235,000 visitors and over 4,300 exhibitors from more than 180 countries, brings together healthcare leaders, distributors, manufacturers, and innovators to explore emerging trends, foster strategic partnerships, and advance international collaboration within the healthcare sector.

At the exhibition, Cosmos Health showcased its growing portfolio of proprietary nutraceutical and wellness brands, led by its flagship Sky Premium Life® line of nutraceuticals, which continues to gain global traction through expanded distribution agreements, new product introductions, and increasing international demand. The brand's premium formulations have strengthened its presence across the key markets in Europe and the Middle East, while its recent expansion into the North American market through the NOOR line is supported by Cosmos Health's U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

The Company also highlighted several of its other healthcare and consumer brands, including C-Scrub®, its antiseptic wash formulated to deliver reliable antimicrobial properties and support effective hand and skin hygiene, as well as Mediterranation®, its proprietary luxury nutritional supplement line featuring formulations that incorporate organic herbs and plant extracts traditionally sourced from Greece and the broader Mediterranean region, including crataegus, hibiscus, dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic, and kritamos.

The Company's presence at the Expo provided an opportunity to raise awareness of its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and to engage with potential commercial partners, distributors, and industry stakeholders.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated:“Participating in World Health Expo Dubai underscores our commitment to expanding the global footprint of our proprietary brands. Sky Premium Life continues to gain international momentum, and this platform enables us to strengthen strategic relationships, expand distribution opportunities, and showcase the depth and quality of our portfolio. During the exhibition, we held highly productive meetings with participating parties from new regions and territories, ranging from Japan and China to several Latin American countries, and we are currently in the process of advancing several potential agreements. We remain focused on disciplined growth, brand development, and long-term value creation.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at , , , , , as well as LinkedIn and X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:





