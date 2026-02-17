Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Atina & Bacanos Drop 'Eres Mi Vida,' A Cross Border Collab With Global Appeal


2026-02-17 11:32:26
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Peruvian singer songwriter Atina joins forces with the renowned Venezuelan group Bacanos to deliver a vibrant, emotional track that feels tailor made for the season.“Eres Mi Vida” is now available on all digital platforms, accompanied by an official music video streaming on YouTube.

Atina, one of the most exciting rising voices in Latin pop urbano, has built a signature sound rooted in honest lyrics, emotional depth, and a modern fusion of pop, urban rhythms, and a forward thinking aesthetic. She began writing songs at just 14, using music as a space to turn personal experiences into stories that heal and connect. Her versatility has led her to collaborate with top tier producers like Andy Clay, Bernardo Ossa, Paulo Morales, Harlon Hincapié“The Boom Maker,” and Sergio López. Her debut album Curita pa'l Corazón landed her on Billboard's radar, while tracks like“Boca” and“Qué Tengo Que Hacer” earned rotation on major urban radio stations.

The collaboration with Bacanos came together naturally.“A few months ago, I met their team and we talked about my career. Later they reached out saying there was a chance to work together. I was so excited because I grew up listening to them, their music has been part of my life,” Atina shares. The chemistry was instant.“From day one, everything clicked, musically and personally. We vibed right away. During that same conversation, Taco asked if I wrote music. I said yes, and he suggested we create something together.”

Inspiration hit fast.“That same night, out of pure excitement, I wrote the first demo of 'Eres Mi Vida.' I sent it over and they loved it. Then we got together with producer Luis Farías to finish the track, and everything flowed naturally from there,” Atina recalls.

“Eres Mi Vida” is a heartfelt declaration about that kind of love that disarms you with a single look and makes you imagine an entire future with someone. It speaks to finding the person who becomes your safe place, your destiny, your certainty. The track blends Bacanos' signature energy with Atina's emotional, expressive delivery, striking the perfect balance between freshness, romance, and rhythm.

For Atina, 2026 marks a major turning point. After being highlighted by Billboard as one of the Latin acts to watch, this year represents a phase of global expansion, strategic collaborations, and artistic evolution. Her union with Bacanos not only bridges two musical cultures, it opens the door to a new chapter filled with international projection.

