Telangana: Kavitha Leads Protest Over Unfulfilled Promises Of Congress Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi staged a flash protest here on Tuesday, demanding that the Congress government fulfil its election promises made to the women of Telangana.

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha led the protest at Praja Bhavan.

Accompanied by over 1,000 women, the former MP held the protest and later met officials to submit a memorandum seeking the immediate implementation of the pending poll assurances.

During the protest, women raised slogans questioning the unfulfilled promises to Telangana's women, including 10 grams of gold for brides, electric scooters to the female students and the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women of Telangana.

After submitting the memorandum, Kavitha demanded that funds be allocated in the upcoming Budget session. She also reiterated the demand to fulfil the promises made to the Anganwadi and Aasha workers of Telangana.

Kavitha alleged that Congress is the synonym for deception. She said that it has been 26 months since the Congress came to power, but it has not implemented even a single one of the promises made to women.

She demanded that the government allocate funds in the upcoming budget to fulfil the promises of Rs 2500 to women, scooters to girl students, and Rs 4000 pension.

She said the Congress had also promised to increase pensions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Kavitha greeted her father and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on his birthday.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the movement leader and respected elder Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar garu,” she posted on X.

Kavitha quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) last year after she was suspended from it for anti-party activities. She also resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council.

She is heading Telangana Jagrthi, a cultural outfit she had floated during the Telangana movement.

Kavitha said earlier this month that she will announce a new political party within three months.