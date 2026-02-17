TOPDON USA Sales Surge 70% Across North America In 2025, Positioned As Industry Leader With Innovative Diagnostic Technology, Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA ( ), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and technology solutions for automotive repair professionals and DIYers, announced today that 2025 marked a 70% sales increase for the company's U.S. operations over 2024. Driven by technology innovation, TOPDON USA introduced several DIY, prosumer, and heavy-duty products last year, including the ArtiDiag EU, RLink J2534, TP58, V3000, UltraDiag Moto, V1200Air, ArtiDiag HD, TS004 Pro, and BT600Plus. TOPDON USA also invested in multiple non-profit and auto education programs across the country to support the development and help secure the future of the automotive tech workforce.

“Professional technicians and DIYers alike are finding that TOPDON USA products offer a distinctive advantage by balancing robust technology at a competitive price,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA.“We entered the U.S. auto repair market in 2017 and in just nine years have become a trusted brand for reliable auto diagnostic tools. More importantly, over this time, we've invested in and expanded our software development team, which has led to new technology and products fueling our growth. We expect the coming year to be another banner sales year, led by new software advancements and products that will meet the growing needs of our customers.”

TOPDON USA's product catalog expanded last year, with 20 new products offering enhanced features and software upgrades. This adds to the more than 150 existing products designed to meet the needs and budgets of DIYers, prosumers, and professional auto technicians. A number of products released in 2025 were purpose-built for the heavy-duty market, including the ArtiDiag HD, which offers comprehensive coverage of more than 60 brands of commercial truck, bus, construction, and agricultural machinery. The company also experienced considerable growth in the outdoor enthusiast market with its line of thermal imaging monoculars, including the recently released TS004 Pro.

TOPDON USA also chartered new research in 2025 through its survey of more than 3,000 professional automotive technicians and DIY mechanics across North America. The survey, which was conducted in September 2025, highlighted challenges facing professional technicians in the age of advanced technology and smart cars, as well as key shifts in the adoption of tools that offer integrated, platform-based diagnostics capabilities. Of all survey respondents, 47% identified as Professional Technicians with the remaining 53% identifying as DIY mechanics. Results of the survey,“State of U.S. Auto Diagnostic Tools,” are available to view and download from the TOPDON website: blogs/news/whitepaper-state-of-u-s-auto-diagnostic-tools.

TOPDON's auto products are available through warehouse distribution and retailers across North, Central, and South America, including Integrated Supply Network, Advance Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, Car Quest, Auto Zone, Canada Auto Solutions, Mundo Tool, ALSE Mexicana, and OBD9. Online sales are available directly from the company's website, as well as its Amazon store.

“I'm extremely proud of our U.S. team's hard work and efforts to build the TOPDON brand across North America,” said Schnitz.“Of course, our growth last year meant more than just strong sales – it meant having the ability to pay it forward to the automotive community through our TOP-UP Academic Initiative. Last year, we donated thousands of dollars and diagnostic tools to academic and trade schools across the country, training the next generation of auto technicians.”

To date, TOPDON USA has donated more than $250,000 in cash and products to academic programs and trade initiatives across the country, including University Technical Institute (UTI) and the Auto Care Association's Women in Auto Care scholarship program. In 2025, TOPDON USA also earned the coveted PTEN Innovation Award in the Shop Equipment category for the company's advanced Tornado 1200000.

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit .

