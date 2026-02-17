Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met, Bidding Open At $2.95M For Texas Hill Country Estate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding has opened at $2.95M for an extraordinary Texas Hill Country estate. 'Oxbow Overlook,' a stunning architectural masterpiece currently co-listed at $5.95 million by Debbie Stevenson and Alison Stone of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, spans more than 13 pristine acres overlooking Salado Creek-just one hour north of Austin.

Bidding concludes live on 28 February at ModaMiami, the premier East Coast luxury event, hosted at The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables, as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, the world's leading auction house for luxury real estate, RM Sotheby's, the world's world's leading auction house for rare and collectible automobiles, join to showcase exceptional Sotheby's International Realty-represented properties.

“Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is uniquely positioned to bring efficiency, global reach, and transparency to exceptional properties like 'Oxbow Overlook,'” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“This Texas Hill Country estate represents the type of legacy property that resonates with our worldwide audience of qualified, discerning buyers. We look forward to connecting it with the perfect owner through our return to ModaMiami with RM Sotheby's.”

“This incomparable property perfectly captures the essence of refined Hill Country living,” added Stevenson.“From its serene creekside setting and 13 acres of privacy to its remarkable architectural details, 'Oxbow Overlook' delivers a level of craftsmanship and luxury lifestyle rarely found in Central Texas. In collaboration with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, showcasing this property at ModaMiami on the RM Sotheby's stage allows us to engage the global luxury market and connect this estate with buyers seeking the finest Texas properties.”

Built in 2001, this French Provincial–inspired luxury estate spans approximately 7,000 square feet of meticulously crafted living space. Constructed entirely of native Texas limestone and stone, the home features a dramatic iron-and-glass entry leading to a soaring foyer crowned by a 31-foot copper dome ceiling and refined architectural details throughout.

Modern amenities integrate seamlessly with timeless design, while a separate over 3,000-square-foot carriage house provides additional living quarters. The estate's outdoor spaces follow the natural curve of the bluff above Salado Creek, featuring sweeping Hill Country views, a heated exercise pool and spa, expansive stone patios, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen ideal for entertaining.

Located in the heart of the Hill Country, 'Oxbow Overlook' offers a rare combination of privacy and accessibility. The estate sits minutes from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, 10 minutes from historic Salado Village, and within easy reach of championship golf courses, hiking trails, and outdoor recreation areas. Just one hour from Austin, residents enjoy access to charming Texas towns, acclaimed dining, cultural attractions, and the natural beauty of the Hill Country region-making 'Oxbow Overlook' an exceptional luxury retreat perfectly connected to Central Texas's most sought-after destinations.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography and videography should be credited to JPM Real Estate Photography.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund new homes for families in need.

Agents will be compensated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for complete details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, one of the world's premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

