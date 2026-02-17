Visera LLC Launches Myvital ID Providing Consumers With Real-Time Biometric Wellness Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Consumer-Focused Biometric Wellness App Using Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) and AI-Driven Wellness Data is Now Available

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visera, LLC today announced the official launch of MyVital ID, a consumer-focused wellness app to gather immediate insights into the overall wellness and general health status of its customers. Using Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) and utilizing AI-driven wellness data, health-conscious users now have access to real-time biomarker data and historical reporting data. This is done through a secure and non-invasive facial scan that is available through any modern smartphone camera.

Visera's MyVital ID uses TOI technology that measures blood flow patterns on one's face and delivers instant insights including heart rate, HRV, blood pressure, and risk factors including heart attack and stroke risk, as well as other key wellness indicators to provide a wellness snapshot. There is no need to schedule appointments or wear a device, making this technology customer-friendly and easy to use.

“Visera has been driven in providing biometric data to help those individuals focused on their general health and well-being,” said Jeff Crabb, EVP of Marketing and Product with Visera.“With our launch of MyVital ID, this is the next step in our evolution of expanding the real-time data in a meaningful and insightful format for all of our global customers.”

MyVital ID is available through the Visera app downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play stores. Personal plans begin at $9.99 per month and family plans starting at $19.99 per month. Registration for MyVital ID can be found at .

More details and a review of the features will be shared through a webinar later today, Feb. 17, 1 PM EST at visera/FebAnnouncement.

About Visera:

Visera ( ) delivers next generation data intelligence through advanced biometrics analysis. Using proprietary algorithms and AI-driven modeling, its software extracts meaningful patterns from real-time physiological data. Learn more and follow Visera at X: @viseratech, YouTube: @viseratech, Instagram:, Facebook: @viseratech, LinkedIn: viseratechnology

MEDIA CONTACT – Jeff Crabb, EVP of Marketing and Product, Visera, ..., 801-531-5050