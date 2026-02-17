Aptean Launches The Next Generation Of Fashion & Apparel Technology - AI That Puts Brands Fully In Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Most apparel solutions automate tasks; Aptean Fashion & Apparel accelerates decisions with agentic AI in seconds

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean today announced the launch of Aptean Fashion & Apparel, its most powerful AI operations solution built for the unique demands of the fashion and apparel industry. The solution embeds apparel-specific intelligence at the core of every operation, interpreting styles, automating multi-step workflows, and using AI agents to make decisions in real-time. With Aptean, brands and wholesalers can move from concept to customer faster and improve margin with greater confidence.

Unlike traditional apparel ERPs built on aging frameworks with disconnected modules, Aptean Fashion & Apparel runs on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and AppCentral, Aptean's agentic AI platform. Together, they give brands a modern, scalable, cloud-native foundation with AI agents that move quickly across applications and data, improving operational precision and delivering intelligence that legacy systems and generic ERPs simply cannot match.

Executive Perspective – Alain Tessier, Director of Product Management, Aptean

“Fashion and apparel brands operate in one of the most complex product environments,” said Alain Tessier, Director of Product Management at Aptean.“A single style can quickly become hundreds of SKUs, while supply chain volatility and shifting tariffs create constant cost pressure. With short selling windows and long lead times, teams need systems that help them make critical decisions earlier and with greater confidence. Aptean Fashion & Apparel delivers that intelligence directly within daily workflows.”

Aptean Fashion & Apparel's Stand-Out Capabilities Include



Industry-Specific AI Agents: Ask questions in plain language and get real-time answers with apparel-specific agents compressing multi-step workflows from days to seconds.

AI-Driven Season Management: Make smarter margin-saving decisions with an AI agent that continuously monitors style performance and flags underperformers early.

Smarter Substitutions: Protect revenue when styles are unavailable with AI-recommended alternatives that help wholesalers fulfill orders confidently and avoid missed sales.

Streamlined Style Management: Centralize every style in a single master with key attributes enriched by AI-generated descriptions and tags for instant visibility.

Unified Intelligent Ecosystem: Connect design, warehouse, and finance through AppCentral, unifying ERP, PLM, shipping automation, and more, into a seamlessly integrated suite. Trusted Financial Foundation: Leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central's proven financial module to give finance teams a reliable foundation for accurate, real-time financial data.

Why it Matters to Fashion and Apparel Brands.

Fashion and apparel brands face constant pressure to react to shifting demand, shorten product cycles, and protect margins across every channel. To stay ahead, they need faster, more confident decisions - not just task automation - that keep design, sourcing, production, and delivery aligned in real time.

Most apparel ERPs and operations software automate repetitive tasks. Aptean Fashion & Apparel goes further, automating decisions and unifying workflows from design to delivery, giving teams real-time visibility across styles, colors, and dimensions. AI agents surface insights and handle complex tasks, strengthening control and accelerating execution. With a modern architecture, brands gain faster time to market, stronger margins, and higher operational efficiency that traditional systems simply cannot deliver.

CEO Perspective – TVN Reddy

“With more than 40 years of apparel expertise and the trust of over 800 customers, we understand the operational realities brands face,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean.“By combining our Fashion & Apparel industry experience with the AppCentral platform and a robust ERP foundation, we are helping brands accelerate time to market, streamline operations, and protect margins. AppCentral applies AI across the entire apparel data landscape - from styles and attributes to orders and inventory - enabling intelligence and automation at every step, not just in isolated use cases. This delivers meaningful efficiencies without heavy customization and enables brands to scale smarter, respond faster, and operate with the resilience today's market demands.”

Learn More

To learn how Aptean Fashion & Apparel can transform your business with AI-driven insights and intelligent automation, visit: Fashion and Apparel Solutions

Attending Sourcing by Informa in Las Vegas

Join Aptean on February 17–18, 2026, for our sessions on how AI agents can elevate fashion operations and accelerate decision-making.

Microsoft and Dynamics 365 Business Central are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media queries: ...