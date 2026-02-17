Genmab Publishes 2025 Annual Report
|(USD millions)
|2025 Actual Result
|2025 Adjusted Result2
| 2026
Guidance
|2026 Guidance Mid-Point
|Revenue
|3,720
|3,720
|4,065 – 4,395
|4,230
|Royalties
|3,102
|3,102
|3,440 – 3,685
|3,563
|Net product sales/Collaboration revenue1
|468
|468
|490 - 555
|522
|Milestones/Reimbursement revenue
|150
|150
|135 - 155
|145
|Gross profit
|3,482
|3,482
|3,810 – 4,110
|3,960
|Operating expenses
|(2,417)
|(2,219)
|(2,710) – (2,910)
|(2,810)
|Operating profit
|1,065
|1,263
|900 – 1,400
|1,150
1. Net product sales and collaboration revenue consists of EPKINLY net product sales in the US and Japan, and Tivdak ex-US net product sales plus Genmab's share of US gross profits.
2. Operating expenses and operating profit exclude 2026 and 2025 charges related to: 1) acquisition and integration-related charges of $65 million and $185 million, respectively, and 2) amortization of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions of $45 million and $13 million, respectively.
Revenue
Genmab expects its 2026 revenue to be in the range of $4.1 – 4.4 billion, compared to $3.7 billion in 2025.
Genmab's projected revenue growth for 2026 is driven by higher royalties, net product sales and collaboration revenue. Royalty growth relates mainly to DARZALEX and Kesimpta net sales growth. Net product sales and collaboration revenue growth is driven by strong performance for both EPKINLY and Tivdak. Net product sales and collaboration revenue consists of EPKINLY net product sales in the US and Japan, and Tivdak ex-US net product sales plus Genmab's share of US gross profits.
Genmab's projected revenue for 2026 primarily consists of DARZALEX royalties of approximately $2.7 billion at the midpoint. Such royalties are based on estimated DARZALEX 2026 net sales of $15.6 - 16.4 billion compared to actual net sales in 2025 of $14.3 billion. DARZALEX royalties are partly offset by Genmab's share of J&J's royalty payments to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Halozyme) in connection with SC net sales as well as royalty reduction in countries and territories where there is no Genmab patent coverage.
The remainder of Genmab's revenue consists primarily of royalties from Kesimpta, TEPEZZA®, RYBREVANT®, TECVAYLI®, TALVEY® and TEPKINLY®, net product sales and collaboration revenue from EPKINLY and Tivdak, reimbursement revenue and milestones.
Operating Expenses
Genmab anticipates its 2026 operating expenses to be in the range of $2.7 – 2.9 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2025. The increase in operating expenses is primarily related to investments in late-stage programs and launch readiness in key markets.
Operating Profit
Genmab expects its 2026 operating profit to be in the range of $0.9 – 1.4 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in 2025.
More information on the Risks and Assumptions for the 2026 Financial Guidance can be found in the 2025 Annual Report available on our website .
About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.
Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Contact:
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: ...
Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: ...
The Annual Report contains forward looking statements. The words“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend” and“plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the Annual Report nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.
Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; KYSO®, ABBIL1TYTM, RAINFOLTM; ProfoundBioTM and Rina-S® are trademarks of ProfoundBio, US, Co. and Genmab (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Tivdak® is a trademark of Seagen Inc.; EPCORE®, EPKINLY®, TEPKINLY® and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Biclonics® and BIZENGRI® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V. Kesimpta® and Sensoready® are trademarks of Novartis AG or its affiliates; DARZALEX®, DARZALEX FASPRO®, RYBREVANT®, RYBREVANT FASPROTM, TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson; TEPEZZA® is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC.©2026, Genmab A/S. All rights reserved.
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark
Attachments
-
170226_CA04_Genmab 2025 Annual Report
genmab-2025-12-31-1-en
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment