403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Cabinet Congratulates Leadership, Citizens, Residents On Ramadan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet congratulated Tuesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, all citizens and residents on the holy month of Ramadan.
This came during the Cabinet's customary press conference, held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minster Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet wished both Muslim and Arab nations blessed Ramadan and the dear nation perpetual security and prosperity.
At the onset of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the ministers on the outcomes of his participation in the recently held 62nd Munich Security Conference, underlining the significance of the event, which highlighted the current global security challenges and provided constructive dialogue to promote international security and settle crises.
He also reiterated Kuwait's commitment to opening up to international relations and backing the resolution of conflicts by dialogue, peaceful means and promoting international peace and security.
His Highness the Prime Minister also kept the meetings posted on his meetings he had on the sidelines of the security conference with Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, UN Higher Commission for Refugees Dr. Barham Salih and Oracle's CEO Mike Sicilia.
Afterwards, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mishari made a visual presentation on the development of building codes to fulfill traffic needs.
The presentation included Kuwait Municipality's efforts to develop building regulations and codes in order to address traffic chaos in different Kuwaiti areas.
Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait made a visual presentation on the report of the Permanent National Committee for Combatting Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling regarding a relevant national strategy.
For his part, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem on his participation in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Mexico City on Saturday.
He quoted the group as having commended the progress and great efforts exerted by the State of Kuwait in the field of combatting money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation of weapons as sign of Kuwait's high-level political commitment and integrated institutional work that has contributed to advancing the national framework and boosting its effectiveness. (end)
mt
This came during the Cabinet's customary press conference, held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minster Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet wished both Muslim and Arab nations blessed Ramadan and the dear nation perpetual security and prosperity.
At the onset of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the ministers on the outcomes of his participation in the recently held 62nd Munich Security Conference, underlining the significance of the event, which highlighted the current global security challenges and provided constructive dialogue to promote international security and settle crises.
He also reiterated Kuwait's commitment to opening up to international relations and backing the resolution of conflicts by dialogue, peaceful means and promoting international peace and security.
His Highness the Prime Minister also kept the meetings posted on his meetings he had on the sidelines of the security conference with Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, UN Higher Commission for Refugees Dr. Barham Salih and Oracle's CEO Mike Sicilia.
Afterwards, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mishari made a visual presentation on the development of building codes to fulfill traffic needs.
The presentation included Kuwait Municipality's efforts to develop building regulations and codes in order to address traffic chaos in different Kuwaiti areas.
Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait made a visual presentation on the report of the Permanent National Committee for Combatting Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling regarding a relevant national strategy.
For his part, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem on his participation in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Mexico City on Saturday.
He quoted the group as having commended the progress and great efforts exerted by the State of Kuwait in the field of combatting money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation of weapons as sign of Kuwait's high-level political commitment and integrated institutional work that has contributed to advancing the national framework and boosting its effectiveness. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment