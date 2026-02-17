Security Forces Demolish 12 Maoist Memorials In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 17 (IANS) Security forces conducted multiple successful operations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, demolishing a total of 12 illegal Maoist memorials as part of the ongoing efforts to eradicate Maoist influence and promote peace in the region, officials said.

In one key action during area domination in the Pillur forest, personnel from the CRPF Battalion located seven Maoist memorials near the villages of Bade Kakler and Pulgundam.

The team established a strong cordon and carried out a thorough search of the area.

Alert soldiers recovered two beer bottle IEDs filled with cordex wire close to the Maoist memorials.

The Battalion's bomb disposal squad safely neutralised and destroyed the IEDs on the spot.

Following this, all seven Maoist memorials at the locations were completely demolished.

Separately, under the Gangaloor police station area, troops from the CRPF Battalion razed a 12-foot tall Maoist memorial constructed in the Mallur forest.

Additionally, during area domination operations by the CRPF 222 Battalion in the same Gangaloor police station jurisdiction, security forces demolished three Maoist memorials near Palanar village and one in Peddakorma village.

These actions form part of a broader strategy to eliminate all symbolic structures, insignia, and remnants of Maoist violence that have been used to instill fear among villagers, pressure local populations, and maintain organisational influence over Maoist cadres.

By systematically identifying and legally destroying these monuments and symbols of violent ideology, security forces aim to send a strong message against Maoist propaganda and dominance.

The demolition of such structures goes beyond physical removal, serving to break the psychological hold of fear on local communities and reinforce the legitimate presence of government and administration.

Officials emphasised that these measures prevent Maoists from re-establishing symbols of intimidation in the future, fostering an environment of lasting peace, trust, and development in the Bastar division.

This intensified campaign aligns with the Union government's commitment to completely eradicate Naxalism through sustained anti-Maoist operations, ensuring the region is freed from extremist influence and opens up for progress and security.

Similar drives have seen dozens of memorials razed across Bijapur, Sukma, and Bastar in recent weeks, backed by local inputs and strategic mapping.