Souljourn Yoga Announces 2026 Morocco Yoga & Adventure Retreat: A Desert Journey Of Culture & Connection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga lovers and excursion seekers alike will be given an incredible opportunity to turn passion into purpose at Souljourn Yoga's upcoming Morocco Yoga and Adventure Retreat. This transformative travel experience, taking place October 10-17, 2026, will be led by Souljourn Yoga Foundation founder Jordan Ashley, PhD and yoga teacher Joanne Silver.

Jordan and Joanne have curated an unforgettable 7-night, 8-day experience in partnership with Itran Travel that takes retreaters from the silent, golden dunes of the Sahara to the vibrant, historic heart of Marrakech. Titled "A Desert Journey of Culture & Connection," this immersive journey is designed to blend yoga, culture, and community through a "slow travel" lens that prioritizes ethical engagement and deep restoration.









“Our retreats are designed for anyone seeking a meaningful and memorable travel experience that blends wellness, adventure, and regeneration, both for the places we visit and for the participants themselves," shares Jordan Ashley, founder of Souljourn Yoga Foundation. "No prior yoga experience is necessary; the practice isn't about perfecting poses on the mat, but rather using the mat as a portal to explore not only the world around you, but also your own inner journey.”

Souljourn Yoga remains deeply committed to its mission of supporting young women's education through ongoing global collaborations. For this journey, participants will engage with Association Amal, a non-profit dedicated to empowering women through culinary and vocational training. A portion of each participant's tuition ($200) will be a tax-deductible donation directly supporting Amal's programs, which equip Moroccan women with the professional skills needed to achieve financial independence.

Throughout the retreat, participants will take part in daily yoga as well as unique, exploratory experiences. Retreat highlights include:



Desert Immersion: Sunrise yoga, a sunset camel trek, and starlit storytelling at the Caravan Serai Luxury Desert Camp in the Merzouga dunes.

Artistic Connection: A Henna and Tahruyt workshop led by local women, exploring textile art and indigenous Saharan symbolism.

Culinary Empowerment: A traditional Moroccan cooking class led by the women of Association Amal, fostering cross-cultural exchange. Historic Exploration: Guided tours of the UNESCO World Heritage site Ait Ben Haddou, the Marrakech Medina, and the iconic Jardin Majorelle (YSL Gardens).



The all-inclusive journey features private 4x4 travel throughout (including airport transfers), led by a dedicated female guiding team, and boutique accommodations ranging from luxury desert glamping to intimate Riads. Guests will be provided with yoga mats and blocks, a signature Souljourn goody bag featuring products from Mad Hippie, and a full culinary program including all breakfasts, seven dinners, and four curated lunches. Early bird pricing starts at $2,975 and is available through May 10, 2026.

For registration and more details, visit the website: .

About Souljourn Yoga

Souljourn Yoga Foundation is a 501(c)(3) US non-profit that creates transformational yoga retreats and teacher training programs to raise awareness and funds for young women's education worldwide. The name Souljourn Yoga is inspired by seva, the Sanskrit word for and yogic principle of selfless service (the soul), sojourn, which captures the essence of being in a place and time, and yoga, which is union, balance, and connection.

PRESS CONTACT:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at