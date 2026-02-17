Immunotherapy Drugs Market Research And Forecast Report, 2020-2025/2025-2026 With Analyst Recommendations - Adoption Of AI In Drug Discovery / Combination Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities in the global immunotherapy drugs market include advancements in biotechnology driving demand for targeted therapies, a growing pipeline of innovative drugs, increased adoption of monoclonal antibodies, interest in personalized and combination therapies, and strong investments in R&D.

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and rising demand for targeted therapies. Immunotherapy has emerged as a transformative treatment modality, leveraging the body's immune system to combat diseases, particularly cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

The report analyses the Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

Key factors contributing to market expansion include increasing cancer prevalence, a growing pipeline of innovative immunotherapeutic drugs, and the rising adoption of monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, the shift towards personalized medicine and the development of combination therapies have further bolstered the market's trajectory.

The escalating global burden of chronic diseases, coupled with heightened awareness about immunotherapy, has led to increased adoption among patients and healthcare providers. Governments and private entities worldwide are also investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to accelerate the approval of novel immunotherapies.

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Immunotherapy Drugs Market

Company Profiles



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lily & Co.

Pfizer

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Adoption of AI in Drug Discovery

2.2 Combination Therapies

3. Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market

3.2 Prevalence of Cancer, WHO regions

3.3 Global autoimmune disorders spending from 2020 to 2023

3.4 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation: By Indication

3.7.1 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By Indication Overview

3.7.2 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Attractiveness Index, By Indication

3.7.3 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Cancer, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Other Indications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation: By Drug Type

3.8.1 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By Drug Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Attractiveness Index, By Drug Type

3.8.3 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Immunomodulators, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Vaccines, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Immunotherapy Drugs Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900