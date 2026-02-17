403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO-ICI Regional Center Gives Impetus To Coop. With Allies, Chief Says
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The NATO Istanbul Cooperation Initiative's (ICI) regional center plays an instrumental role in ratcheting up cooperation between the alliance and its partners in the Gulf Arab region and beyond, the Kuwait-based office's chief said on Tuesday.
The year 2025 was perhaps the most prolific in terms of the level of cooperation between Kuwait and NATO, Director of the NATO-ICI Regional Center Emad Al-Kandari told a press conference to unveil the center's forthcoming plans and priorities.
He underlined the importance of allowing the center to continue its work in a bid to bolster the "trusted rapport" that links Kuwait and NATO, citing that the ICI regional center has recently unveiled its agenda for the year 2026, which aims to keep the alliance's ties with its partners in the region on an upward trajectory.
On NATO's relations with Kuwait, which date back more than 21 years, he said that Kuwait prioritizes these ties and seeks to further propel cooperation to loftier levels, in line with its plans and objectives for this year.
Discussing the intricacies of these plans, he said that much focus will be placed on fields running the gamut from maritime security and nuclear materials to civil emergency planning and protection of critical infrastructure.
Unveiling the NATO-ICI regional center's strategy for 2026 is a significant event since it outlines the core objectives that need to be accomplished to keep cooperation between the alliance and the wider region steady, Canada's ambassador to Kuwait Tara Scheurwater told the press. (end)
ns
The year 2025 was perhaps the most prolific in terms of the level of cooperation between Kuwait and NATO, Director of the NATO-ICI Regional Center Emad Al-Kandari told a press conference to unveil the center's forthcoming plans and priorities.
He underlined the importance of allowing the center to continue its work in a bid to bolster the "trusted rapport" that links Kuwait and NATO, citing that the ICI regional center has recently unveiled its agenda for the year 2026, which aims to keep the alliance's ties with its partners in the region on an upward trajectory.
On NATO's relations with Kuwait, which date back more than 21 years, he said that Kuwait prioritizes these ties and seeks to further propel cooperation to loftier levels, in line with its plans and objectives for this year.
Discussing the intricacies of these plans, he said that much focus will be placed on fields running the gamut from maritime security and nuclear materials to civil emergency planning and protection of critical infrastructure.
Unveiling the NATO-ICI regional center's strategy for 2026 is a significant event since it outlines the core objectives that need to be accomplished to keep cooperation between the alliance and the wider region steady, Canada's ambassador to Kuwait Tara Scheurwater told the press. (end)
ns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment