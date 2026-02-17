Nainital Court Receives Bomb Threat Security Heightened, Case Filed

Bomb Threat at Nainital Court

The Nainital District and Sessions Courts received bomb threats via email on Tuesday, reportedly involving a suicide bomber, prompting heightened security measures at the premises. In response to the threats, the police conducted a thorough search of the court premises. All entrance gates to the court were temporarily closed, and all individuals entering or exiting the premises were being strictly monitored and thoroughly searched.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravikant Semwal stated that no suspicious objects have been recovered during the investigation to date, and that court proceedings have resumed following a comprehensive security sweep.

Consequently, the police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and initiated an investigation. The police cyber team is also working to trace the origin of the threat email and identify those responsible.

Separate Bomb Threats in Mohali

Earlier today, several schools and the Fortis hospital in Mohali, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted, received bomb threats. Following this, security has been heightened, and police personnel have been deployed around the hospital premises after the bomb threat was received via email.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Update

Earlier, CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday. According to hospital authorities, he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations. In a statement issued earlier, the hospital said all his vital parameters were stable and within normal limits. He was experiencing exhaustion and was admitted for observation and supportive care. "His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team," the hospital said.

Despite his admission, Mann addressed a rally in Moga on Monday as part of the state government's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign. During the event, he took an oath to eradicate drug use in Punjab and outlined the next phase of the anti-drug initiative. "Under the 'War Against Drugs 2.0', programs will be organised in schools in the coming days. Students and their parents will be made aware of drugs. At the same time, future generations will also be saved from drugs," Mann said. (ANI)

