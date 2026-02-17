Sourav Ganguly Backs Appeal For Respect, Care For Jailed Imran Khan

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan should be "looked after and respected", reacting to recent developments surrounding the World Cup-winning captain's health concerns. Ganguly's statement came after 14 former international cricket captains from five-Test playing nations appealed to the Pakistan government to ensure better prison treatment and medical care for World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, amid serious concerns about his health "They have done the right thing. So, I'm sure Imran Khan must be looked after and respected," Ganugly told reporters.

Global Cricket Icons Unite in Appeal

The petition, drafted by former Australian captain Greg Chappell, was delivered to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to The Age Australia. The letter was also signed by Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, along with former captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes from Australia; England's Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, and David Gower; West Indies' Clive Lloyd; and New Zealand's John Wright."

Petition Highlights Health Concerns and Demands

Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the former captains wrote. They added, "As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.

Chappell stated that the petition was prompted by reports about Imran's worsening health in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison, where he has been held since his imprisonment on corruption charges more than two years ago. The letter further urged, "We respectfully urge the government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance. Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn - and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice."

Gavaskar commented on the situation, saying, "It's terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field."

Background of Imprisonment and Convictions

Supporters of Imran Khan have cited his loss of 85 per cent vision in his right eye and restricted access to family and personal physicians as reasons for urgent intervention. Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, has been incarcerated since August 2023, following his ouster from political leadership in Pakistan. His latest corruption convictions have resulted in a cumulative jail term of 31 years. (ANI)

