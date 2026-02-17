Janet Godsell

Dean and Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Strategy, Loughborough Business School, Loughborough University

Jan Godsell is Dean of Loughborough Business School and Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Strategy at Loughborough University. Her work focuses on the pursuit of more responsible consumption and production through the alignment of product, marketing and supply chain strategy with consumer needs. In particular Jan's work focuses on the design of end-to-end supply chains to enable, responsibility, sustainability, resilience and productivity.

As a chartered engineer, Jan has more than three decades of combined industry experience in product development, innovation, supply chain strategy, and process improvement working for ICI, Astra Zeneca and Dyson. She has advised government and industry on supply chain strategy and its relationship to industrial and business strategy. Jan is a former member of the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) supply chain resilience advisory group. Jan is also a member of the advisory group for the Made Smarter Innovation (MSI) challenge and the UK National Manufacturing Forum. She is also a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Futures Council (GFC) for Advanced Manufaturing and Value Chains.

–present Dean, Loughborough Business School, Loughborough University

2008 Cranfield University, PhD

ExperienceEducation