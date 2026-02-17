SSU Drones Strike Chemical Plant In Russia That Produces Components For Explosives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The sources within the SSU reported this to Ukrinform.

"Drones of the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center carried out a new deep strike inside Russia. Tonight they hit one of the largest methanol producers in Russia and Europe – the Metafrax Chemicals plant, located in Perm Krai more than 1,600 km from the border with Ukraine," the source said.

According to the source, the enterprise produces methanol, hexamine, urea, and pentaerythritol – chemical components used in the production of explosives and other military-purpose materials. The plant is part of Russia's military-industrial complex and is under international sanctions.

The SSU also noted that strikes on such facilities reduce the pace of ammunition production, complicate the supply of resources for the army, and directly affect the intensity of combat operations against Ukraine.

"The SSU continues to systematically target enterprises that supply Russia's military-industrial complex with raw materials and components for weapons production," the source added.

Local Telegram channels reported at least six explosions on the plant's premises and the evacuation of its workers. According to preliminary information, the strike hit a methanol production unit, the source said.

As previously reported, drones attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Russia's Perm Krai on Tuesday, February 17.

Photo: Ukrinform source in the SSU