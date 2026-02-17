San Mateo Teen Counseling Practice Reports Rising Demand For Youth Mental Health Support In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



"This is a nationwide challenge, not a local anomaly,” Oguntala said.“The demand for teen mental health services is rising, and communities need more accessible pathways to care."Mental health providers across the U.S. have reported continued strain on appointment availability and increasing demand for adolescent counseling services. Experts have emphasized that early support and access to qualified mental health professionals can reduce long-term negative outcomes for youth.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Feb 17, 2026 - TheTeenDoc Teen Counseling, an adolescent counseling provider based in San Mateo, California, reports a noticeable increase in teens seeking mental health support in early 2026, as youth anxiety and emotional stress remain elevated nationwide.

The practice said more families are requesting counseling services for teenagers experiencing anxiety, depression symptoms, academic pressure, emotional dysregulation, and social withdrawal.

“We are seeing a real increase in parents and teens reaching out earlier than they used to,” said Dr. Adekemi“Dr. O.” Oguntala, founder of TheTeenDoc Teen Counseling.“Families are recognizing the warning signs sooner, and more teenagers are openly expressing that they are overwhelmed.”

Teen Anxiety and Stress Driving Increased Counseling Requests

Oguntala said the growing demand reflects broader national concerns around youth mental health, including sustained anxiety levels and difficulty coping with stress among adolescents.

“What we are seeing in San Mateo aligns with what the country is seeing,” Oguntala said.“Teen mental health is not improving fast enough, and many young people are struggling silently until symptoms become disruptive.”

TheTeenDoc said common issues reported by teen clients include chronic stress, sleep disruption, panic symptoms, academic burnout, and challenges with confidence and emotional regulation.

“This is not just about grades or school pressure,” Oguntala said.“It's a combination of academic intensity, digital overload, social comparison, and uncertainty about the future.”

Bay Area Families Seeking Earlier Intervention

Oguntala said more parents are treating counseling as early intervention rather than a last resort.

“A major shift we're seeing is that families are no longer waiting for a crisis,” Oguntala said.“They're approaching mental health care the way they approach physical health - preventive and proactive.”

TheTeenDoc provides counseling focused on evidence-based methods tailored to adolescent development, including teen anxiety support, depression support, coping skills development, and family counseling.

“When teens learn emotional tools early, it can change the trajectory of their adult life,” Oguntala said.“Early support matters.”

National Youth Mental Health Concern Remains Prominent

Youth mental health remains a national topic of concern among parents, educators, and health professionals, with ongoing public discussion around the impact of social media exposure, school performance expectations, and limited access to counseling resources in many communities.

“Teenagers are dealing with pressures that are constant and hard to escape,” Oguntala said.“Many are living in a state of chronic stress, and without support, that stress often becomes anxiety or depression.”