Crop Insurance Market To Reach USD 98.26 Bn By 2031 Public-Private Partnerships Growing At 12.31% CAGR, According To A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report
|Study Period
|2020-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 58.07 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 98.26 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 11.07% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Insurance Type, By Risk Covered, By Distribution Channel, By Provider Type, By Crop Type, By Farm Size and By Geography
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Crop insurance companies
- PICC
- Chubb Ltd.
- QBE Insurance Group
- Tokio Marine HCC
- Zurich Insurance Group
- Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC)
- Fairfax Financial (Brit, Allied World)
- American Financial Group (Great American)
- ICICI Lombard
- Sompo Holdings
- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions
- AXA XL
- Munich Re
- Mapfre
- Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company
- GlobalAg Risk Solutions
- Agriculture Insurance Company of Kenya
- Agriculture Reinsurance Ltd. Grupo BrasilSeg
Specialty Insurance Market Size: The specialty insurance market was valued at USD 134.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise from USD 147.76 billion in 2026 to USD 235.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.77% during 2026–2031. Expanding global trade networks, escalating catastrophe-related losses, and the emergence of complex risk exposures, including satellite operations and ESG-driven liabilities, are prompting corporations to seek highly customized coverage solutions beyond the scope of conventional property and casualty insurance products.
Travel Insurance Market Share: The Travel Insurance Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis segmented by coverage type, including single-trip plans, annual multi-trip policies, and other variants. It further categorizes the market by distribution channels such as intermediaries, direct insurers, and additional sales platforms, as well as by end-user groups including family travelers, business travelers, senior citizens, students, and others. The study also delivers a detailed geographic breakdown across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia, with market forecasts presented in USD value terms.
Embedded Insurance Market: The embedded insurance market is increasingly defined by competition among orchestration platforms and API-first intermediaries that enable large-scale digital distribution. Advanced technology frameworks are streamlining policy issuance, claims processing, and regulatory compliance across multiple partners, allowing insurance products to be seamlessly integrated into non-insurance platforms. Global orchestration solutions now support embedded offerings across diverse geographies, product categories, and languages with high-speed performance. As a result, market leadership is shifting toward providers that combine strong underwriting capacity with flexible, modular technology and broad compliance capabilities, enabling scalable and repeatable partner integrations.
