The New Wording Of The Articles Of Association Of INVL Technology Was Registered
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Technology (hereinafter –“ the Company“) informs that on 17 February 2026 a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 5 February 2026 during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Bank of Lithuania.
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail ...
Attachment
-
Articles of Association of INVL Technology_2026-02-17
