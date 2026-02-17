Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The New Wording Of The Articles Of Association Of INVL Technology Was Registered


2026-02-17 10:01:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Technology (hereinafter –“ the Company“) informs that on 17 February 2026 a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 5 February 2026 during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Bank of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail ...

Attachment

  • Articles of Association of INVL Technology_2026-02-17

