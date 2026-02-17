Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dime Awards Grant To LIEOC For Community Services


2026-02-17 10:01:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the“Company” or“Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the“Bank”), announced that Dime has awarded a grant to Long Island Economic Opportunity Collaborative ("LIEOC") in support of academic and vocational training opportunities designed to foster personal growth, career advancement, and social mobility services in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


