AMERANT BANK APPOINTS TONY EELMAN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coral Gables, FL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida's bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, is pleased to announce the appointment ofas. A senior financial services and mortgage-banking executive will now lead enterprise product strategy across the bank's financial services and program-based lending platforms.

In his new role, Eelman will focus on aligning product design, leveraging on technology, and progressing our go-to-market strategy to deliver differentiated, client-centric solutions across Amerant's consumer and commercial offerings.

“Tony is a leader with a clear vision for how our products work together to serve our customers seamlessly,” said Carlos Iafigliola, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Amerant Bank.“His ability to lead teams, leverage our technology, and create alignment with our business strategy will be essential as we build a more cohesive, consistent experience for every customer who banks with Amerant.”

Eelman previously served as President of Amerant Mortgage, the Bank's wholly owned mortgage subsidiary. In that role, he led the mortgage platform through periods of transformation and growth, overseeing origination, credit, compliance, technology modernization, and strategic initiatives designed to support the broader business strategies of Amerant. Prior to his roles at Amerant, Eelman held senior leadership positions including Managing Senior Vice President at City National Bank of Florida and Chief Operating Officer at FBC Mortgage.

“Amerant has a strong foundation and a clear opportunity to further differentiate through thoughtful, well-designed products that truly serve clients,” said Tony Eelman, Chief Product Officer at Amerant Bank.“I'm excited for this new chapter at Amerant; to bring my experience building and scaling program-based lending platforms to help align strategy, technology, and execution in a way that supports sustainable growth and long-term value for the bank and its customers.”

Eelman has led successful initiatives spanning enterprise expansion, M&A integration, strategic partnerships, product modernization, and organizational restructuring. He holds an Applied Science degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and serves on the RIT College of Performing Arts Advisory Board.



