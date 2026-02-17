MASI Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Masimo Corporation To Danaher Corporation
The sale price is well below the price targets of several Wall Street analysts prior to the announcement, including Jason Bednar of Piper Sandler ($210 per share); Vik Chopra of Wells Fargo ($190 per share); and Jayson Bedford of Raymond James ($185 per share). (Source: TipRanks).
The sale price is also well below Masimo's 52-week high of $194.88 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.
If you remain a Masimo shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price

“We are investigating whether the Masimo board of directors acted in the best interests of Masimo shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the sale price is fair to Masimo shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage Masimo shareholders to contact the firm if they have any concerns.”
